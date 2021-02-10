Basil Attal Sr.
Basil Attal Sr. of Austin, Texas passed away on January 25, 2021 at the age of 88 at his residence, the Enclave of Cedar Park.
Mr. Attal was born in Austin, Texas in 1932 to Wolfred and Martha Attal. Basil was one of four children. He attended St. Mary’s Cathedral and later graduated from Austin High School as Vice President of his senior class.
Upon graduation, he enlisted in the Navy and served during the Korean War as a seaman.
After discharge, Basil returned to Austin and became co-owner of the family business A&A Appliance, where he worked for thirty-five years.
He enjoyed traveling, painting, shopping and hosting family gatherings. His barbeque was legendary!
He loved his church in Salado, St. Stephen’s and was always available to help those in need.
Basil is survived by Marianne Attal, his brother Lucky Attal and spouse Cathy Attal. He is survived by his children, Kathy Boyd, Diana Oller, Lisa Stewart, Brian Attal, Basil Jr., and James Attal: grandchildren, Jenna, Christa, Caleb, Mason, Aubrey, Grace and Jay and great-grandchildren: Thatcher, Scarlet, Cordelia, Lucille, Watson and Frankie Faye.
Basil is preceded in death by his beloved wife Gail Attal, his son Mitchell, brother George and sister Elaine Ciani.
Services for Basil will be a Rosary/Visitation Service at 7:30 PM Thursday, February 11, 2021 and a Funeral/Memorial Mass at 2:00 PM Friday, February 12, 2021. All services will be at St. Stephen Catholic Church, Salado, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Stephen Catholic Church Building Fund, 601 FM 2268, Salado, TX. 76571 or a charity of your choice. Condolences honoring Basil may be expressed at www.broeckerfuneralhome.com.
Services are in the care of Broecker Funeral Home, Salado.
Paid Obituary