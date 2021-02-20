Anna M. King, 97, of Temple died Saturday Feb 20, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Before submitting an Obituary to the Temple Telegram, please review our Obituary Policy. View Obituary Policy To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com. To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Anna M. King, 97, of Temple died Saturday, Feb. 20, at a Temple nursing home. Services are pening with Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save