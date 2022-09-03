Billy Blair Noble
Billy Blair Noble
Billy Blair Noble aka “Barnacle” was born February 7, 1947 to Jo Bob Copeland and Dudley Noble and was lovingly raised by his mom and step-dad, Robert Copeland. Barnacle departed on his final trip down the open road from his home in Austin, Texas on August 29, 2022.
Barnacle was one of a kind who lived by the motto “No Bad Days” – he always made the best of even the most trying circumstances with a smile on his face! He was kind, generous, loyal and loving to his friends and family. Barnacle’s free spirit was admired by many, loathed by a few – but he was who he was, no apologies.
Bill spent most of his life in Austin where you could regularly find him in any number of music venues. Some of his favorite hangouts were The Armadillo, Saxon Pub, and Poodies. If you are in the neighborhood, swing in and someone there will most likely be able to tell you a good story about Barnacle.
Bill is survived by one daughter, Nikki Costanza of Fort Worth, Texas and one brother, Bobby Noble of Temple, Texas. He is preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of life will be held at the Saxon Pub in Austin on Saturday, September 17th at 2 pm.
Paid Obituary