Gary A. “Bud” Gamet
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Gary A. “Bud” Gamet
Gary A. “Bud” Gamet, age 74 of Troy, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022 at a local hospital. A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home. Burial, with military honors, will follow at a later date at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Gary was born on January 3, 1948 to the late Joseph Gamet and Doris Ruffcorn Gamet. He married Eileen Loecker on January 4, 1969 in Hubbard, Nebraska. He grew up in Oregon and California before ending up in Nebraska. He was honorably discharged from the US Army after almost three years of service, having served one tour in Vietnam. He loved celebrating July 4th with his neighbors, family and friends. He also enjoyed riding ATVs, travelling, target shooting and college football, especially the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He loved to laugh and joke with everyone. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and one sister.
Survivors include his loving wife of 53 years, Eileen Gamet of Troy; a daughter, Tera Davis of Plano; grandchildren, Tyler and Jax Davis of Plano; siblings, Greg Gamet, Jane Fleming, Marilyn Whelan and Mick Gamet as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Paid Obituary