KILLEEN — Services for Connie LaJuan Taylor, 71, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Tuesday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Taylor died Monday, Oct. 12, in Austin.
She was born Sept. 8, 1949, in Gatesville to Gilbert Andrew and Bess Lee Webb Wise. She worked for Bell County.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Wayne Taylor in 2007; and a son, Waylon Taylor in 2010.
Survivors include a son, Kevin Taylor; her mother; a brother, Jack Wise; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-9 p.m. Monday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.