Services for Mary Lou Springer, 92, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Monday at Covenant Lutheran Church with the Rev. Heath Abel officiating.
Burial will be in Hope Lutheran Memorial Park.
Mrs. Springer died Wednesday, April 6, at a Georgetown living center.
She was born Aug. 4, 1929, in Sharp to Oscar and Elizabeth Reichert Meeck. She graduated from Sharp High School. She married Kennith Springer in 1947. She was a Christian. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a son, James M. Springer.
Survivors include a daughter, Faith Zajicek of Holland; eight grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hope Lutheran memorial Park, or to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.