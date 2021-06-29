GRAPEVINE — Services for Stanley Chapman Grubbs, 66, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at J.E. Foust and Son Funeral Directors in Grapevine.
Mr. Grubbs died June 15.
He was born Aug. 31, 1954, in Montgomery, Ala., to Charles Rogers and Marialyce Chapman Grubbs. He graduated from Irving High School in 1972. He attended the University of Texas at Austin. He worked for Boeing, EFW, Frac Tec and Baylor Scott & White.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Deborah Stewart Grubbs.
Survivors include a son, Stewart Grubbs; a daughter, Sabrina Grubbs Hurley; his mother of Dothan, Ala.; four siblings, Charles “Roddy” Grubbs Jr. of New Hampshire, Lyn Grubbs Felling of South Carolina, and John Howard Grubbs and Stephen Arnold Grubbs, both of Alabama; and two grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation at ALZ.org.