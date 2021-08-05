Services for Tara LaShea Woodard, 48, of Temple, noon Saturday at W.H. Littles & Sons Funeral Home in Temple.
Ms. Woodard died Monday, Aug. 2, in Temple.
She was born Jan. 29, 1973, in Annapolis, Md. to Dawn M. Wise and Eric W. Woodard. She attended school in Louisiana and graduated from Leesville High School in Fort Polk, La. She also earned a certification in child development in Louisiana. She worked at Pop-A-Lock in Temple.
Survivors include her mother, Dawn Woodard of Temple; and a sister, Tyrikka L. Woodard.