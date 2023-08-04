Services for Nancy Lee Crockett McGrath, 79, of Cameron will be held in private at a later date.
Mrs. McGrath died Friday, July 28, at her residence.
She was born June 18, 1944, in Fort Madison, Wis., to Ray Merle and Willa Victorine McVey Scott. She was a registered nurse and worked as a psychiatric nurse for 20 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles F. McGrath; and a son, Charles John McGrath.
Survivors include four sons, Charles Crockett of Loganvilla, Ga., Casey Crockett of Temple, Sean McGrath of Clinton, La., and Daniel McGrath of Vinton, La.; three daughters, Melody Hill of Cameron, Monica Peppers of Birmingham, Ala., and Melissa Talley of Cove, Ark.; a brother, Allan Scott of Missouri; two sisters, Sheryl Eid of Fort Madison, La., and Lora Merrill of Fairfield, Iowa; 14 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.