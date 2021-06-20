Phebe Lucille McElroy Alford
Phebe Lucille McElroy Alford, age 91, born Jan. 25th, 1930 in Moody, Texas entered the presence of the Lord on May 20, 2021 at Baylor Scott & White Hospital. Phebe was one of eight children, born to parents Freddie and Annie McElroy.
Phebe was raised in Alice, Texas and in her childhood years she became a member of and was baptized in 1955 in The First Baptist Church. Phebe worked after school at the Rialto Theater in Alice, Texas for 18 years as the “ticket lady.” She began her banking career as a teller in January 1962 at the First National Bank of Alice. In 1968 she moved to Austin, Texas and worked for City Bank of Austin until January 1982, where she served in various positions as teller, head teller, cashier and vault teller. In 1982, she retired for the first time and moved to Temple, Texas where she lived for the last 38 years of years of her life. After a brief retirement, Phebe missed working and being around people and decided to return to work and joined Nations Bank of Temple, now Bank of America-Temple, where she worked until she retired once again in May 1997. At BoA, Phebe enjoyed helping train new tellers, and especially enjoyed greeting and assisting the bank’s customers who used the drive-thru services. Phebe loved working with all kinds of crafts -- sewing, needle work, crochet and making quilts. She also loved to go dancing and see her many friends. Phebe will be missed very dearly by her many friends and family.
Phebe is survived by her one son Dr. Emery E. Alford of Lutz, FL, grandson Jonathan E. Alford of Daytona Beach Shores, FL, sister Bettye Harris, nieces Carla Ateek, Diane Morris and Shirley McElroy Woods, nephews Craig, Steve, and Barry Bowden, and many great nieces and nephews.
Services are pending.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements.
