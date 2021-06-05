Services for Oscar Javier Mendez Jr., 40, of Belton will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Mendez died Wednesday, June 2, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Oct. 3, 1980, in Temple to Oscar Javier Mendez Sr. and Mary Inez Guajardo. He attended Belton schools. He married Ruby Segura-Mendez in November 1998. He owned a construction business.
Survivors include his wife; seven children, Adrianna Maree Mendez, Oscar Javier Mendez III, Maribel Mendez, Karina Mendez, Marysol Mendez, Catalina Mendez and Betty Mendez; and his parents.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.