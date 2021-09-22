ROCKDALE — Services for Freddye Sue Debault, 87, of Rockdale will be 10 a.m. Friday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with the Rev. Matt Higginbotham officiating.
Burial will be in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mrs. Debault died Saturday, Sept. 18, at her residence.
She was born April 20, 1934, in Rosebud to Bruno Richard and Cordie Mae Rinehart Stimmel. She graduated from Lott High School. She married John Edward Frock in June 1951. She had lived in Rockdale for the past 65 years. She married Fred Debault in 1978. She worked at Rockdale High School for seven years and as a security guard for Alcoa for 10 years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Rockdale.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, John Frock, on Oct. 20, 1974; by her second husband, Fred Debault, on Sept. 18, 2014; two grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Survivors include five sons, Dennis Frock, Richard Frock, Douglas Frock, Keith Debault and Craig Debault; 12 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.