Private family services will be held for Ruth Curry (Hall) San Miguel, 94, of Salado, at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with son Keith San Miguel officiating. Burial will be at Bellwood Memorial Park Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. San Miguel died Saturday, August 20, 2022, in a Malakoff nursing home.
She was born February 27, 1928 in Wichita Falls, Texas the daughter of Tennant D. and Clara Ruth (Curry) Hall. She married Jesse San Miguel, October 5, 1947 in Wichita Falls. She was a devoted wife and mother to her four children and taught kindergarten and first grade for several years. In addition, she was an active member in her Senior Sunday School class at First Baptist Church in Salado.
Mrs. San Miguel was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, February 10, 2018.
Survivors include three sons, Gary and wife Jill, Keith and wife Michele, Jesse San Miguel, II; one daughter Rozanna May and husband Dennis; ten grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
