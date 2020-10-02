CAMERON — Services for Ramon Alonso-Martinez, 68, of Cameron will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in St. Monica Cemetery in Cameron.
Mr. Alonso-Martinez died Sunday, Sept. 27, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Aug. 31, 1952, in Buena Vista, San Luis Potosi, Mexico, to Victorio and Estefana Martinez Alonso. He married Rosa Cardona in 1971. He was a retired construction worker and he was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church.
Survivors include his wife of Cameron; three sons, Victor Alonso, Rafael Alonso and Ramon Alonso Jr., all of Cameron; four daughters, Maricela Alonso, Carmen Alonso, Gracie Alonso and Oralia Alonso, all of Cameron; a brother, Cirilo Alonso of Cameron; four sisters, Macaria Alonso Sorola of Cameron, Teresa Alonso of Mexico, and Balentina Alonso Chavez and Josefina Alonso, both of Houston; 23 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home with a rosary recited at 7 p.m.