Services for Robert Creston Wolff, 81, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Wolff died Saturday, March 11, at a local hospital.
He was born March 18, 1941, in Temple to Robert Ernest and Ruby Stuteville Wolff. He retired from Wilsonart after many years. After retirement he worked for Don Ringler Chevrolet transporting cars, and he started his own business hauling boats, Sea Wolff Enterprises. He was a member of the Soldiers of the Cross Cowboy Church.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Morries Wolff and Richard Wolff.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy, of Temple; a grandchild; and two great-grandchildren
Visitation will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.