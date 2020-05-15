Services for Martha Duffie, 60, of Temple are pending with Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.
Ms. Duffie died Wednesday, May 13, at a Temple nursing home.
Updated: May 15, 2020 @ 5:56 am
