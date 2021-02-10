Services for Linda Elaine Franklin McBride, 55, of Temple will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Temple with the Rev. Willie E. Robertson officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories.
Ms. McBride died Tuesday, Feb. 9, at a Temple hospital.
She was born April 22, 1965, in Temple to Clarence Mitchell and Unedia Hawkins Franklin. She was a member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church. She graduated from Temple High School in 1984, and graduated from Temple College with a nursing degree. She worked as director of the Saulsberry Daycare Center. She worked for the Temple ISD as a special education nurse, at the Veterans Administration Hospital, and for Scott & White Memorial Hospital for 10 years.
Survivors include a daughter, Claryssa Dobbins of Temple; a brother, Ronnie Guyton of Temple; a sister, Renae Ferguson of Temple; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.