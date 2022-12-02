Private family services for Barbara Jean Mally Thomas, 73, of Belton will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Thomas died Friday, Nov. 25, at her residence.
She was born Dec. 2, 1948, in Wood Dale, Ill., to Frank and Judy Mally. She married Robert R. Thomas Sr. on Oct. 23, 1971, and he preceded her in death on June 11, 2011.
She also was preceded in death by a son, Joseph Allan Thomas.
Survivors include a son, Bobby R. Thomas Jr.; a daughter, Angela Callahan; four grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.