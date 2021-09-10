CAMERON — Services for Amber Octavia Anthony, 40, of Cameron will be 1 p.m. Sunday at Progressive Missionary Baptist Church in Cameron.
Ms. Anthony died Wednesday, March 1, at her residence.
She was born March 17, 1981, in San Antonio to William Gene Anthony and Gwendolyn Denise Dickey. She attended Yoe High School in Cameron.
Survivors include two sons, JaMarian Brown and Christopher Wardell Brown Jr., both of Cameron; her mother of Cameron; her father of Temple; three brothers, William Gene Anthony Jr. of Sherman, Terrance Ray Anthony of Killeen and Frederick Douglas Turner V of Houston; and two sisters, LaToya Lynn Anthony of Houston and Tamisha Renise Anthony of Cameron.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.