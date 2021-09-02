Services for Marlene Raye Dixon Dean, 47, of Killeen will be noon Saturday in Killeen City Cemetery.
Mrs. Dean died Thursday, Aug. 26, at a Harker Heights hospital.
She was born Dec. 27, 1973, in Erie, Penn., to Donnie and Judy Dixon. She attended general McKean High School in McKean, Penn. She married Deitrich Dean on April 25, 2014. She worked for Teya Enterprise at Darnall Army Hospital.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Katlyn Runnels.
Survivors include her husband of Killeen; two sons, Nathaniel Oberley of Harker Heights and Zachary Scott of Killeen; four daughters, Amanda Jacobs of Belton, Brittany Oberley, Brianna Dean and Latrese Scott, all of Killeen, and Aisha Scott of Round Rock; her father of Gerard, Penn.; two brothers, Robert Dixon of Gerard, Penn., and Donnie Dixon of Somerset, Penn.; two sisters, Terri Ross of Sunborn, N.Y., and Lucinda Becker of Niagra Falls, N.Y.; and 15 grandchildren.
Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Tempe.