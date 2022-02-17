SAN ANTONIO — Services for Eva Faye Strong, 87, of Rockdale, will be held in private in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio.
Mrs. Strong died Sunday, Feb. 13.
She was born Nov. 15, 1934, to Stanley B. and Eva L. Renfro. She married Richard “Dick” Strong Jr.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include five children, Sherri Fisher Songer of Colorado Springs, Colo., Clifton “Cliff” Fisher of Canyon Lake, Becky Fisher Mathews of Montgomery, Susan Fisher Webb of Corpus Christi, Cindy Ann Strong of Houston; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a great-great grandchild.
Memorials may be made to St. Johns Methodist Church Memorial Fund, Rockdale TX.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.