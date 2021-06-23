Services for Anne Patricia Green, 78, of Temple will be noon Friday at St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple with the Rev. John Guzaldo officiating.
Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Cyclone.
She died June 13 at a Temple hospital.
She was born March 26, 1943, in Rosebud to Leo “Sam” William Green and Leona Elizabeth Dolle. She graduated from Marian High School in Bellaire in 1960. She worked for Gestetner Office Machines in Fort Worth, Scott & White Hospital in Temple and for the state vital statistics office in Austin. She was a member of SPJST Lodge No. 24 in Cyclone and St. Luke Catholic Church.
Survivors include two sisters, Oleta Wilde of Cyclone and Rachel Green of Temple; and a brother, Joseph Green of Brenham.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Joseph’s Cemetery Association; or any charity.
A rosary will be 11:40 a.m. Friday at the church.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.