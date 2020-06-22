BELTON — Services for Elias Gutierrez, 50, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. Ben Gutierrez officiating.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Gutierrez died Sunday, June 21, at his residence.
He was born March 7, 1970, in Temple to Roy and Frances Tovar Gutierrez. He married Meli Castillo on Oct. 3, 2009 in Temple. He was a truck driver and worked for KLB & Sons. He was a member of the Church of God of the First Born.
Survivors include his wife of Belton; two sons, Andrew Gutierrez of Austin and Elias Roy Gutierrez of Belton; two daughters, Samantha Gutierrez of Oklahoma and Joanna Hope Gutierrez of Belton; his parents of Belton; three brothers, Rudy Gutierrez, Abel Gutierrez and Simon Gutierrez; and two sisters, Elsie Springer and Lisa Barocio.
Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. today at the funeral home; a prayer service will be at 7 p.m.