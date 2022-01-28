BELTON — No services are planned for Daniel Lee Hollingsworth, 48, of Belton.
The body will be cremated.
Mr. Hollingsworth died Friday, Jan. 21, in Lubbock.
He was born Nov. 4, 1973, in Killeen to Charles and Linda Hollingsworth. He attended Keys Valley Baptist Church in Belton.
Survivors include his wife, Sheila Hollingsworth; his parents; three sons, Quintana Hollingsworth, Cody Hollingsworth, and Damian Hollingsworth; two daughters, Crystal Hollingsworth and Lacey Hollingsworth; two brothers, Charles Paul Hollingsworth II and T.J. Glen Hollingsworth; and two grandchildren.
Visitation is 5-7 p.m. today at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.