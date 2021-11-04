ROCKDALE — Services for Sid McQuary, 102, of Thorndale and formerly of Sharp, will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Friendship United Methodist Church near Davilla with the Rev. Scott Schaller officiating.
Burial will be in the Friendship United Methodist Church cemetery.
Mr. McQuary died Monday, Nov. 1, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 10, 1919, in Sharp to David Ross and Prebble Walker McQuary. He served in the U.S. Army from 1942 to 1946. He received an associate’s degree in science from Tarleton State University and a bachelor of science degree in agricultural education from Texas A&M. While at Texas A&M, he served as a first lieutenant with the Corps of Cadets. He married Minnie Louise Schwarz on Dec. 5, 1955, at St. John Lutheran Church in Thorndale. He worked as a foreman over the Dyer Unit at IGC/TU Electric in Rockdale for 36 years, retiring in 1989. He also taught agriculture at Thorndale ISD and was a lifelong farmer and rancher. He was a member of Friendship United Methodist Church in Davilla and St. John Lutheran Church in Thorndale.
He was preceded in death by his wife; and a son, Gerald Schmale.
Survivors include three sons, Wendell McQuary of Austin, Dallas McQuary of Thorndale and Austin McQuary of Tomball; a daughter, Robbin Bonner of Thorndale; a sister, Dorothy Callaway of Beaumont; 14 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Friendship United Methodist Cemetery Fund, c/o David Pope, Treasurer, P.O. Box 8823, Horseshoe Bay, TX 78657; or to St. John Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 21, Thorndale, TX 76577; or to any charity. Visitation will be 7-9 p.m. Saturday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.