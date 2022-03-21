Services for Ivan Vernon “Sonny” McKinney Jr., 67, of Belton will be 1 p.m. Wednesday in North Belton Cemetery with the Rev. Earl Franklin and the Rev. Ernest Gamble officiating.
Mr. McKinney died Thursday, March 17, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 31, 1955, to Vera Jean Boles and Ivan McKinney Sr. in Los Angeles. He attended school in the Los Angeles and Santa Ana, Calif., area. He worked at Computer Technologies in Santa Ana as a draftsman.
Survivors include his mother of Belton.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. today at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.