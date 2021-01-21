CAMERON — Services for Jerry Tate Brown, 80, of Gause will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron with Miguel Colon officiating.
Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery.
Mr. Brown died Wednesday, Jan. 20.
He was born Aug. 16, 1940, in Kingsville to John and Ida Tate Brown. He was a 1959 graduate of Conroe High School, and graduated from Sam Houston State University in 1964. He served in the U.S. Navy for 10 years. He retired from HGM International after 44 years. He later became ranch manager for Wayne Fisher Ranches. He was a member of Milano First Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Mullinax Brown; a son, Christopher John Brown of Honolulu; three daughters, Stephanie Lynn Brown of Cartersville, Ga., Jennifer McCary of Cameron and Kerry Silvey of Gause; a sister, Sharon Brown of Conroe; and six grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Milano First Baptist Church, 211 S. Church St., Milano, TX 76556.
Visitation will begin at noon Saturday at the funeral home.