Services for Kristopher Brent Pruett, 20, of Splendora are pending with Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Pruett died Thursday, April 30.
Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low near 55F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: May 8, 2020 @ 6:17 pm
