Services for Amy Willis, 81, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Monday in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Willis died Thursday, Aug. 20, at a Georgetown living center.
She was born Sept. 15, 1938, in San Benito to Hugh Lee and Melva King Terrell. She graduated from High School in San Benito. She married Arthur Willis in 1973. She was a homemaker and a Baptist. She moved to Temple in 1994.
Survivors include her husband of Temple; three sons, Norman Lee Gaither of Tyrone, Ga., and Robert Willis and Kenneth Willis, both of Temple; a sister, Betty Green of San Antonio; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.