CAMERON — Services for Sam Joseph Lopez, 62, of Cameron will be 11 a.m. Monday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in Hernandez Cemetery in Cameron.
Mr. Lopez died Friday, Feb. 12, at a Temple hospital.
He was born March 27, 1958, in Cameron to Elizabeth Ann Lopez. He had worked for and retired from D & L Water Service.
Survivors include a son, Nico Vargas of Cameron; two stepsons, Lonnie Hemphill Jr. and Devin Hemphill, both of Cameron; a stepdaughter, Akeshia Hemphill of Cameron; three brothers, Aaron Valdez, Chris Valdez and Rigo Valdez Jr., all of Cameron; two sisters, Dora Valdez of Killeen and Diana Martinez of Cameron; and a grandchild.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. today at the funeral home.