Annie Lee (Liles) Adams
Annie Lee (Liles) Adams, 86 of Temple, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019. A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Roberts Cemetery in Troy. Visitation was held from 5:00-7:00 PM on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Annie was born July 10, 1933 to Samuel Augustine and Armintie Lee (Clayton) Liles in Lott, Texas. She loved cook, tending her rose bushes, she was a bird watcher especially cardinals. Annie was a nutritionist and very much into nutrition. She was very caring and serving the needs of others. She married Harold Dean Adams on October 5, 1951 in Waco.
Annie was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Harold Dean Adams; two brothers, Wade and Gib Liles; and sister, Catherine Early.
She is survived by a daughter, Millie K. Huber and husband Ralph; sister, Mildred McCoy; three grandchildren, Beth Shinn and husband Jeff, Ruth Jordan and husband Taylor, and Leah Smithson and husband Seth; seven great grandchildren, Luke, Charlie, Jake, Scarlett, Hank, Beau, and Saylor Kay.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in her name.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the faculty and staff at Franklin Park-Memory Care and Heart to Heart Hospice.
