Services for Gloria “Gogie” Morales Yacobi, 62, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Harry Thrasher officiating.
Mrs. Yacobi died April 29 at a Temple hospital.
She was born July 28, 1957, in Temple to Inez and Mary Soto Morales. She attended Temple schools. She was a child care provider. She was a member of Elevation Online Church.
Survivors include her husband, Sam Yacobi of Fort Worth; three sons, Jose Munoz of Fort Worth, and Porfirio Munoz and Robert Torres, both of Temple; three brothers, Pete Morales and Arthur Morales, both of Fort Worth, and Steve Morales of Temple; four sisters, Maria Soto, Ramona Morales and Anita Williams, all of Fort Worth, and Mary Jane Sanders of DeSoto; seven grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.