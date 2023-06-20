Eugene A (Gene) Schiller
Eugene A (Gene) Schiller, formerly of Temple, passed away at his home in College Station on June 15, 2023 at the age of 81. Gene was born in Temple to William G Schiller and Agnes Ann Janacek Schiller on January 25, 1942, the second of three children. He married Bernice Mach and they made their home in College Station. He retired from the US Postal Service in 2003. He served in the 49th Armored Division, Army National Guard, as a reserve police officer for Bryan-College Station PD, as deputy constable of Brazos County, and served as a mentor and shooting sports coach for the 4-H Club of Brazos County. He owned several businesses.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his older brother William S Schiller in 1978. He is survived by his wife Bernice Schiller; two daughters Connie Smotek and husband Patrick of Lyons, TX; Cynthia Geiermann of Anchorage AK; a son Kevin E Schiller and wife Karen of College Station, and four grandchildren: Sarah Schiller, Samuel Schiller, Jacob Schiller, and Casey Schiller Painter. He is also survived by his sister Alexine Schiller Burke of Waco Tx, and many cousins and friends in the Temple-Cameron area.
Trevino Smith Funeral Home (www.trevinosmithfh.com) of Bryan TX is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 22 from 5 to 8 PM at the funeral home with recitation of the rosary at 6 PM in the funeral home chapel. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of College Station Friday, June 23 at 10 AM, with burial following at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Donations may be made to Rock Steady Boxing (Robert Conte Foundation for Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders) at www.collegestation.rsbaffiliate, or to a charity of your choice.
Paid Obituary