Services for Clyde Douglas McGlory, 65, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Friday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Temple with the Rev. Allen Edwards officiating.
Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. McGlory died Tuesday, April 13, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Oct. 13, 1955, in Parsons, Kan., to Mary Etta Conger and Clyde Douglas McGlory Sr. He was a Christian and attended Hamilton Chapel United Methodist Church in Parsons. After moving to Temple, he was a member of Wayman Chapel A.M.E. Church. He was educated in the Parsons Independent School District. In 1983, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he served as a communications system maintenance specialist and vehicle dispatch operator. He served in Operation Desert Shield. His duty stations included Croughton AFB-Northamptonshire, England; Kwany Ju AFB-Seoul, Korea; Little Rock AFB in Little Rock, Ark.; Tinker AFB in Oklahoma City; Fort Gordon in Augusta, Ga.; and Sheppard AFB and Bergstrom AFB in Texas. He was honorably discharged by the Air Force in 1991 and then enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve, from which he was honorably discharged in 1994. He worked for Texas Hydraulics in Temple and retired in 2017.
Survivors include his wife, Mary; a son, Clyde D. McGlory III of Parsons, Kan.; two daughters, Khamill McGlory and Deja Hardeman of Austin; two stepdaughters, Cicily Wallace of Dallas and Marian Reed of The Woodlands; a stepson, Jeffrey Wilson of Grand Prairie; a brother, Robert Owens Sr. of Temple; two sisters, Shirley Nelson and Dorothy Gross, both of Parsons, Kan.; and 10 grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. with a family hour 6-7 p.m. Thursday at Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel in Temple.