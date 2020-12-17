Majella Stepp Michael
A visitation for Majella Michael will be Friday, December 18, from 12:30 – 1:30 pm at Broecker Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at 2:00 pm in Salado Cemetery, Pastor Joe Keyes, officiating.
Majella Stepp Michael, age 89, of Salado, Texas, passed away at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple, Texas, after surgery to repair a hip fracture. She was born in Sunset, Texas, on March 2, 1931, to Joshua and Mattie Stepp.
Majella studied at North Texas Agricultural College and at TCU. She was married to James Pearson Michael for 65 years. They have been residents of Salado, Texas, for 25 years.
Majella is survived by her husband James; her daughters Sharon Michael of Salado, Texas, Kathy Michael of Salado, Texas, Kristy Michael Burks of Midlothian, Texas, and Diana Michael Jacobson of Charleston, South Carolina; her eight grandchildren Sarah Heitzmann, Cody Heitzmann, Travis Miller, Andrea Michael, John Michael, Marisa Jacobson, Kaylee Jacobson, and Olivia Jacobson; and her great-grandchildren Steel Heitzmann and Mitchell Rodriguez. She is also survived by her sister Joanna Stepp Collins and by numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom she dearly loved. She was preceded in death by thirteen siblings: Othel Stepp, Gladys Stepp, Albert Stepp, Cleddy Stepp, Clifford Stepp, Texanna Stepp Miller, Lee Roy Stepp, Gwendolyn Stepp Atkinson, Roy Lee Chadwick, J.D. Chadwick, LaVerne Stepp Holland, Cecil Stepp, and Robert Stepp.
Majella was a generous and loving person. She frequently gave gifts to encourage those around her and to express her love for them. She had a passion for working in her yard and for tending to her beautiful flowers. Observing birds, especially cardinals, and other wildlife around her home brought her great joy. She was a devoted follower of Christ.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Bible League International (www.bibleleague.org), the Gary Sinise Foundation (www.garysinisefoundation.org), or your favorite charity.
Broecker Funeral Home of Salado is in charge of arrangements.
Paid Obituary