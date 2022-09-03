Services for Larry Brown Goad, 66, of Temple will be 1:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center in Temple.
Mr. Goad died Saturday, Aug. 13, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 8, 1955, in Temple to Roy and Mary Goad. He graduated from Temple High School, and participated in the band and many other activities. He also served as president of the 1974 graduating class. He later graduated from Southwest Texas State University.
Survivors include a sister, Becky Goad of Austin; and a brother, Jaan Goad of Georgetown.
Memorials may be made to any human rights and LGBTQ groups.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home of Temple is in care of arrangements.