No services are planned for Johnny Britton Lansford, 67, of Temple.
Mr. Lansford died Nov. 13 at a local hospital.
He was born Feb. 8, 1953, in California to Billy Dave Lansford and Gladys Marie McDougle.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Lou Williams; and a daughter, Christy Marie Lansford.
Survivors include a son, Billy John Lansford; a daughter, Misty Dawn Williams; two sisters, Angela Lansford and Linda Hall; and four grandchildren.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.