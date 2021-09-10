Services for Dr. George Howard Walther Sr., 83, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Canyon Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Joshua Murray officiating.
Burial with military honors will be 1 p.m. Tuesday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Walther died Saturday, Sept. 4, at a local hospital.
He was born July 26, 1938, in Lake Charles, La., to Ethel Jane “Eppie” Wetherill and George Batey Walther Jr. He enlisted in ROTC before graduating high school. He married Emily Norred on June 2, 1959. He earned a doctorate in three fields: computer science, management and behavioral science. He also held a master of arts degree in counseling psychology. He served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years and was a part of the faculty at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. He retired as a lieutenant colonel. He later served as a professor at four universities, including the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton. While at UMHB, he was the dean of the school of business and also taught graduate-level courses. He was a co-founder of Christian Marriage Enhancement. He was involved with the Christians for Biblical Equality organization. He was a member of Canyon Creek Baptist Church, where he played the organ and was a deacon. He also served at the First United Methodist Church, and played organ and piano at Dyess Grove Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include two daughters, Enid Jane Walther Booth of Moorseville, N.C., and Merriam Walther Handling of Sherman; a son, George Howard Walther of Houston; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.