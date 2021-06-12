A Mass of Christian Burial for Glenn Curtis Webster, 86, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mary Catholic Church in Temple with the Rev. Ranjan Cletus officiating.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Webster died Monday, June 7, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 9, 1935, in Temple to William Dean and Jewel Evel Webster. He married Nelia Barayoga Cabiad on March 19, 1954, in Temple. He served in the Texas Army National Guard. He worked for Webster Radio & TV, Webster School of Music, Temple Junior College and Bandas Industries.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Glenn Webster Jr. of Temple; two daughters, Nelia “Beth” Dragoo of Troy and Loretta Atkins of Temple; a sister, Jewel Sanford of Austin; nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple; a rosary will be recited at 6 p.m.