Louis Mesa Jimenez,74, of Rogers passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021 at his residence.
Louis was one of eleven children born to Lucas and Gregoria Jimenez. He was born on January 24, 1947 in Rogers. After high school he joined the United States Army and served in Vietnam. He met the love of his life Sherry Jimenez and they married on January 25, 1985. Together they had three amazing daughters. Louis worked for the V.A. Hospital in Temple and retired after twenty-five years. He enjoyed playing pool, country western music, tinkering in his shed, going all out for holidays, and the Dallas Cowboys. He was a loving father, and his family meant the world to him. Louis will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
A viewing for Louis will be held on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Crotty Funeral Home in Belton. A celebration of life will follow from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Rosary will be held from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 2:00 PM at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Temple. Burial will occur on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 9:00 AM at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Lucas and Gregoria Jimenez, his four brothers, Nash Jimenez, Frank Jimenez, Jessie Jimenez, and Joe Jimenez, his brother-in-law, Lupe Mendoza, and his three sister-in-laws, Wanda Jimenez, Genoveva Jimenez, and Dee Jimenez.
Louis is survived by his loving wife, Sherry Jimenez of Rogers; his three daughters, Candi Jimenez of Rogers, Christi Stauber and husband, Stuart of Trophy Club, and Staci Southerland of Little River Academy; his brothers, Monroe Jimenez and wife, Cecilia of Temple, Mickey Jimenez and wife, Rosemary of Temple, and Lucas Jimenez Jr., and wife, Mary Lou of Rogers; his three sisters, Gavina Mendoza of San Antonio, Mary Klecka and husband, Robert of Rogers, and Martha Garcia and husband, Trino of Temple; his sister-in-law, Martha Jimenez; and seven cherished grandchildren.
Arrangements are entrusted to Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton.
Paid Obituary