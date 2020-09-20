Services for Reba Kay Hedgecoth, 69, of Temple will be 4-8 p.m. Monday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple.
Mrs. Hedgecoth died Thursday, Sept. 17.
She was born Oct. 29, 1950, in Temple to Jesse Earl and Melba Cleo Pyburn Stracener. She was a homemaker. She was a substitute teacher for Temple ISD. She was a member of Heights Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Hedgecoth in 2005.
Survivors include a son, Eron Hedgecoth of Little River-Academy; a daughter, Shannon Moore of Stoughton, Wis.; three sisters, Johnette Hicks, Jimmie Swafford and Esse Stracener; and seven grandchildren.