Services for Josie Lucio Hernandez, 41, of Waco will be 11 a.m. Friday at Rising Star Baptist Church in Waco with the Rev. Wayne Lott officiating.
Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Waco.
Mrs. Hernandez died Saturday, May 15, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 6, 1980, to James Espinoza and Carlotta Molina in Houston. She attended Temple High School.
Survivors include her husband, Juan Hernandez, Sr. of Belton; two daughters, Mary Alice Hernandez of Temple and Amanda Hernandez-Todd of Willow Springs, N.C.; two sons, Juan Luis Hernandez Jr. of Waco and Jaime Hernandez of Temple; a brother, Joe Cardona of Houston; and five grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.