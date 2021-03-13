Betty Claudine McCutcheon
Funeral services for Betty Claudine McCutcheon 91, will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove with burial following at 2:00 PM at Killeen Memorial Park.
Mrs. McCutcheon died February 26, 2021 in Copperas Cove. She was born January 24, 1930 in Bisbee, Arizona to Willie (Bill) Biddy and Gladys Leona (Prewitt) Biddy of Lampasas.
She earned her diploma from Lampasas High School and attended Jackson Business School. Betty married Fred W. McCutcheon in 1947 while he was stationed at Ft. Hood, Texas later traveling to different states and two tours in Germany. They eventually retired while returning to live in Copperas Cove in 1961. Betty worked in the food industry and as an administrative assistant for Civil Service at Ft. Hood.
She loved her cats and dogs, traveling, reading, creating ceramics, Spring Ho in Lampasas and especially her extensive family.
Betty’s parents, grandparents and great grandparents were from Lampasas on her father’s side and Llano on her mother’s side of the family.
Betty is survived by one brother Wayne Biddy of Midlothian, her daughter Carol McCutcheon Hawkins, her son Robert Fred McCutcheon (spouse Jackie McCutcheon), six grandchildren; Jim Hawkins, Keri Hawkins Lumpkin, Michael Hawkins, Mark Hawkins, Shawnda McCutcheon Chain, Jill McCutcheon, seven great grandchildren; Mateo Chain, Evan Chain, Gracelyn Pettigrew, Jack Hawkins, Caroline Hawkins, Connor Lumpkin, Cameron Lumpkin and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Fred McCutcheon, one daughter and one son, her parents Bill and Gladys Biddy, brothers John Biddy and Donald Biddy.
Visitation will be from 5 - 7 PM
Friday, March 12, 2021 at Crawford-Bowers in Copperas Cove.
Serving as pallbearers are Jeffery Arden Biddy, Evan Alexandre Chain, Mateo Alexandre Chain, Mark William Hawkins, Robert James Hawkins Jr, Robert Wayne Pettigrew, William Raymond Biddy, Michael John Hawkins and Jason Richard Lumpkin.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Betty’s memory may be made to Texas Humane Heroes, https://humaneheroes.org/ or to a charity of your choice.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerscopperascove.com for the McCutcheon family.
