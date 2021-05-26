Services for Doris Jean Machalek, 92, of Troy will be 11 a.m. Friday at Troy United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Machalek died Sunday, May 23, at a Temple care facility.
She was born Sept. 28, 1928, to J.S. and Wilna Sullivan McEldowney in Cedar Hill. She married Joe Warren Machalek on Dec. 28, 1948. She graduated from Temple High School, and attended Temple College for two years.
She worked for Purifoy & Lueck Insurance, Anco Insurance and Ward Insurance. She was a Girl Scout leader, Sunday school teacher, a member of the Professional Insurance Organization, and a member of Troy United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Warren Machalek, on April 10, 1990.
Survivors include three children, Katherine Turner, Karen Machalek and Jo Anna McMurtry; two sisters, Jaan Brown and Joan Frenzel; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Troy United Methodist Church.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.