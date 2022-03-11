Services for Larry Spragg, 78, of Temple and formerly of Hookstown, Pa., will be 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Spragg died Wednesday, March 2, at a local hospital.
He was born Feb. 13, 1944, in Littleton, W.Va., to Lloyd and Harrett Roberts Spragg. He served as a firefighter and EMT with the Hanover Fire Department. He retired from J&L steel. He later worked at NAPA Auto Parts and Walmart. He served as a Cub Scout den leader for many years.
Survivors include his wife, Beulah Spragg of Temple; four children, Terry Spragg of Temple, Chuck Spragg of East Liverpool, Ohio, Melissa Hughes of Rogers, and Michael Hughes of Winter Park, Fla.; a sister, Connie Judy of Lucinda, Pa.; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.