Johnny Emery Willess
Johnny Emery Willess, 90, passed away on January 6, 2023, in Kingsland, Texas. He was born on April 1, 1932, in Brookhaven, Bell County, Texas. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Resthaven Cemetery in Belton, Texas.