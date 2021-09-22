ROCKDALE — Services for Billie Oney, 85, of Rockdale will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with the Rev. Bruce Mercer and Dr. Gregory Nichols officiating.
Burial will be in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mrs. Oney died Friday, Sept. 17, at a Rockdale rehabilitation center.
She was born Jan. 29, 1936, in Washington, D.C., to Berkley and Edytha Bennett Inge. She married Floyd J. “Buddy” Oney in 1954. She lived in San Diego, Alamenda, Calif., and Pasadena before moving to Rockdale in 1974. She was a homemaker and also worked in an elementary school cafeteria and in the gift-wrapping department at Foley’s. She was a member of St. John’s United Methodist Church and was a lifetime member of the V.F.W. Auxiliary. She also worked as a volunteer at a food pantry, a junior high school library and her church.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2005.
Survivors include two daughters, Vickie New and Janet Svrcek, both of Rockdale; a brother, Berkley Inge of Pasadena; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, www.donate.lovetotherescue.org, or mail to Shriners, Attn. Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL, 33607; or to Kindred Hospice, www.kindredhospice.com, or mail to Kindred Hospice, 2626 S. 37th St., Temple, TX 76504; or to St. John’s United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 168, Rockdale, TX, 76567.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.