Mary Lou Smith
Mary Lou Smith, 92, of Killeen, TX passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022 in Sugar Land, TX. She was born on October 22, 1930 in Killeen, TX to Bonnie Alline Rambo and Maxwell Monroe Sanderford.
She graduated from Killeen High School as Valedictorian. She married Edward Wayne Smith. She worked as a budget analyst at the Fort Hood Comptroller Office.
Mary Lou loved spending time in the kitchen and making classic Southern meals for her family. She enjoyed quilting, playing Forty-Two with friends and deeply researching the genealogy of her ancestors.
She spent much of her free time strengthening her community, a member of Daughters of the Republic, Daughters of the American Revolution and the First United Methodist’s Women’s Mary Ruth Circle.
Mary Lou was a kind soul that touched the hearts of everyone she met.
She was predeceased by Husband Edward, Daughter Betty, Mother Alline, Father Maxwell and Brothers Max and R.D. She is survived by her children Daniel, Robert, Bonnie and Dennis and numerous Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren she adored.
A service will be held in her honor on Friday, Jan. 6 at the Harper Talasek Funeral home in Killeen, TX. A visitation will be held at 11:00 A.M., to be followed by a service and interment at 11:30 A.M.
A special thanks to everyone who made Mary Lou feel cared for in her final years. Not a day went by she was not grateful to her family for making her life so full of love.
