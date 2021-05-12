BELTON — Services for Anita Hilliard, 84, of Belton will be 2 p.m. today in Rest Haven Cemetery in Belton with Mike Baggerly officiating.
Mrs. Hilliard died Sunday, May 9, at her residence.
She was born July 15, 1936, in Belton to Arnold and Effie Petty. She married Billy Hilliard on Oct. 17, 1953, in Belton.
Survivors include her husband; three sons, Joe Hilliard, Gary Hilliard and Mark Hilliard; a sister, Linda Jordan; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.