Services for Robert David Tames, 68, of Temple will be noon Saturday at Centex Sportsman Club, 685 Centex Sportsman Rd., Belton. A luncheon will follow.
Mr. Tames died Monday, July 20.
He was born Aug. 17, 1951, in Temple to Antonio and Eusebia Leija Tames. He was a graduate of Temple High School. He was a member of the Methodist church in Temple. He retired from Pactiv in Temple in 2018 after working there for over 37 years. He was a life-long resident of Temple.
Survivors include two brothers, Israel Tames of San Antonio and Jesse A. Tames Sr.; and a sister, Esther Roque of Temple.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.